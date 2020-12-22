In observance of the Christmas holiday:
Brattleboro Town offices will close at noon on Thursday, Dec. 24, and will be closed on Friday, Dec. 25, with the exception of emergency services.
Brooks Memorial Library is closed to the public at this time. The curbside service will end at noon on Thursday, and will not be available on Friday. Curbside service will resume at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 26.
Parking is free at all metered spaces and in the pay-and-display lots after noon on Thursday, and all day on Friday. Parking enforcement will resume on Saturday. All other violations will be enforced.
Trash, recycling and composting will NOT be affected by the holiday. Collections will be picked up on the regular schedule.
In observance of the New Year holiday:
All Brattleboro Town offices will be open for normal business hours on Thursday, Dec. 31. Offices will be closed on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, with the exception of emergency services.
Brooks Memorial Library curbside service will end at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 31, and will not be available on Friday, Jan. 1. Curbside service will resume at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 2.
Parking is free at all metered spaces and in the pay-and-display lots on Friday, Jan. 1. All other violations will be enforced.
Trash, recycling and composting will NOT be affected by the New Year holiday. Collections will be picked up on the regular schedule
For information about the BeeLine Bus, contact The Moover (formerly The Current and Connecticut River Transit) at 802-460-7433.