On March 2, Brattleboro, Dummerston, Guilford, and Putney residents will vote on two articles, represented independently on their town ballots on whether or not to withdraw from the Windham Southeast School District. The first article asks if you would authorize your town to withdraw from the merged district. The second article asks if you approve other towns to withdraw from the district if they vote to do so.
Interested in more information before you vote? You can find both a short and long form information sheet on the Windham Southeast School District website, www.wsesu.org.
The towns of Dummerston, Guilford, and Putney have scheduled informational meetings on the town ballot questions that include discussion of the articles to withdraw from the WSESD.
● Dummerston informational meeting — Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. The meeting will be warned on the town website and include access information.
● Guilford informational meeting — Thursday, Feb. 25, at 6 p.m. via Zoom. The meeting will be warned on the town website and include access information.
● Putney informational meeting — Saturday, Feb. 27, 10 a.m. via Zoom. The meeting is warned on the town website and includes access information.
How, when and where to vote by town: Due to COVID-19 and social distancing, voters are strongly encouraged to vote through absentee ballot.
Putney
How to get absentee ballot: Absentee town ballots were mailed starting on Feb. 10 (school district ballots will only be mailed out by request). Contact Jonathan Johnson, Putney Town Clerk with questions or for a ballot, 802-387-5862 ext. 13 or clerk@putneyvt.org.
Where to submit absentee ballot by March 2: Ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on March 2 to be counted. Voters are urged to use the secure ballot drop box at Putney Town Hall, 127 Main St., to return their voted ballots.
Where and when to vote in person: In person voting on Tuesday, March 2 at the Putney Fire Station, 21 Carl Snyder Dr. The polls will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Dummerston
How to get absentee ballot: The protocols for the town and school district ballots are the same in Dummerston; they will be mailed out by request. Ballot requests may be submitted by email or by phone to the town clerk. Contact Laurie Frechette, Dummerston Town Clerk, 802-257-1496 or townclerk@dummerston.org.
Where to submit absentee ballot by March 2: Ballots may be returned by mail or dropped off at the town office, 1523 Middle Road, East Dummerston. There is a mail slot to the right of the front door.
Where and when to vote in person: There is no in-person early voting this year. In-person voting will take place on March 2 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the downstairs of the Dummerston Congregational Church, 1535 Middle Road, East Dummerston.
Brattleboro
How to get absentee ballot: The protocols for town and school district ballots are the same in Brattleboro; they will be mailed out by request. Be sure to specify if you want both town and school ballots. To request an absentee ballot, voters can do so through their My Voter Page (https://mvp.vermont.gov), by calling the town clerk (802-251-8157), or by emailing hfrancis@brattleboro.org.
Where to submit absentee ballot by March 2: Absentee ballots can be returned by the mail, placed in the drop box in the Municipal Center parking lot, 230 Main Street, or brought to the polls on March 2. Ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on March 2 in order to be counted.
Where and when to vote in person: There is no in-person early voting this year due to COVID-19. In-person voting on March 2, polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the American Legion, 32 Linden St. Masks are required to enter the building. We ask voters to leave themselves ample time, as there is the potential for longer than normal wait times due to social distancing requirements. If someone requested an absentee ballot but decided to vote at the polls instead, we ask that they bring that ballot with them, or sign an affidavit at the polls indicating that they no longer have the ballot or never received it. Contact Hilary Francis, Brattleboro Town Clerk, hfrancis@brattleboro.org, 802-251-8129, cell 802-490-9835.
Guilford
How to get absentee ballot: Town and school district ballots will be mailed by request or can be picked up at the town office, 236 School Road. Contact Penny Marine, Guilford town clerk/treasurer, 802-254-6857, ext. 101 or pennymarine@guilfordvt.net.
Where to submit absentee ballot by March 2: Ballots need to be submitted by Monday, March 1 at the town office by 5 p.m. or can be dropped off at the polls on March 2 by 7 p.m.
Where and when to vote in person: If people wish to show up at the polls (discouraged due to COVID-19), in person voting will take place on March 2, at the Broad Brook Community Center, 3940 Guilford Center Rd, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. with COVID safety in mind.