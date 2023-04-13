BRATTLEBORO — The town will host a vigil for Groundworks Collaborative this Sunday, April 16, at 2 p.m. on the Common to honor Leah Rosin-Pritchard, whose life was violently taken on April 3 at the Morningside Shelter.
U.S. Rep. Becca Balint, D-Vt., will provide a vision of safety, healing and possibility for the town as the community moves forward.
Kheya Ganguly, director of Trauma Prevention and Resilience Development for the state of Vermont, and Jenny Samuelson, secretary of the Agency of Human Services, will speak in support of Groundworks staff and clients.
John Potter, the new town manager, and Ian Goodnow, chair of the Select Board, will offer gratitude to all in the community who have stepped forward to help.
Hallowell, the local hospice choir under the direction of Peter Amidon and Mary Cay Brass, will provide musical interludes to allow for reflection and solace.
Centre Congregational Church, UCC, at 193 Main Street, will be open before the vigil from 1 to 1:30 p.m. for silent prayer, meditation and candle-lighting.
After the event, Rabbi Amita Jarmon and Hakusho Johan Oslund, local Zen Buddhist leader, will invite those so moved to walk to the Retreat Meadows to create memorial cairns.
Everyone is welcome and encouraged to bring chairs or blankets if they need them and umbrellas if it looks like rain.
For more information email the Rev. Lise Sparrow at lisemsparrow@gmail.com.