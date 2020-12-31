ROCKINGHAM — Residents are reminded of some important deadlines for next year’s Town Meeting and local election, on March 2 and 3, respectively.
The last day to file an article petition signed by 5 percent of the registered voters to be included in the Town Meeting Warning is Jan. 14, at 4:30 p.m. A minimum of 178 signatures from Rockingham registered voters is required.
The last day to register to vote in the Rockingham Town and Rockingham Town School Annual Meeting is March 3, during voting. The last day to register to vote for the Bellows Falls Union High School is February 24, at the meeting. If you have questions, call the Town Clerk’s office at 463-4336 ext. 1102 or email clerk@rockbf.org or asstclerk@rockbf.org
The town is also accepting nominations for elected office. The last day to file nomination petitions with a minimum of 30 signatures was set for 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 25, but this requirement has been waved because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Town Meeting will be held March 2 at the Bellows Falls Opera House, beginning at 7 p.m. The polling station for the March 3 election is the Masonic Temple, 66 Westminster St. in Bellows Falls. Polling hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.