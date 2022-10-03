BRATTLEBORO — The Town of Brattleboro is looking for citizens to serve on the following committees and boards:
ADA Committee
Agricultural Advisory Committee – voting and ex officio non-voting members
Arts Committee
Citizen Police Communications Committee (CPCC)
Conservation Commission
Design Review Board (Alternate)
Development Review Board (Alternate)
Fence Viewers
Hazard Mitigation Committee
Inspector of Lumber, Shingles & Wood
Senior Solutions
Traffic Safety Committee (Citizens Representative)
Weigher of Coal
Applications and more information about various committees and boards can be found on the Brattleboro website, www.brattleboro.org, or by calling the Town Manager’s office (251-8151). If you are a Brattleboro resident and interested in serving on a Brattleboro committee or board, please submit an application online, or send the application by e-mail to the Town Manager’s office – jsticklor@brattleboro.org, or mail and deliver the application to Brattleboro Town Manager’s Office, Attn: Committee Vacancy, 230 Main Street, Suite 208, Brattleboro, VT 05301.