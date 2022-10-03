Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

BRATTLEBORO — The Town of Brattleboro is looking for citizens to serve on the following committees and boards:

ADA Committee

Agricultural Advisory Committee – voting and ex officio non-voting members

Arts Committee

Citizen Police Communications Committee (CPCC)

Conservation Commission

Design Review Board (Alternate)

Development Review Board (Alternate)

Fence Viewers

Hazard Mitigation Committee

Inspector of Lumber, Shingles & Wood

Senior Solutions

Traffic Safety Committee (Citizens Representative)

Weigher of Coal

Applications and more information about various committees and boards can be found on the Brattleboro website, www.brattleboro.org, or by calling the Town Manager’s office (251-8151). If you are a Brattleboro resident and interested in serving on a Brattleboro committee or board, please submit an application online, or send the application by e-mail to the Town Manager’s office – jsticklor@brattleboro.org, or mail and deliver the application to Brattleboro Town Manager’s Office, Attn: Committee Vacancy, 230 Main Street, Suite 208, Brattleboro, VT 05301.