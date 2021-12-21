BRATTLEBORO -- The town recently announced important holiday hours.
Brattleboro Town offices will be closed on Friday, Dec. 24.
Brooks Memorial Library will be closed on that day and Saturday, Dec. 25.
Parking is free at all metered spaces and in the pay-and-display lots on Friday and Saturday. All other violations will be enforced.
Trash, recycling and composting won't be affected by the holiday. Collections will be picked up on the regular schedule.
Despite New Year's, Brattleboro Town offices will be open for normal business hours on Dec. 31.
Brooks Memorial Library, though, is closed to the public on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 and Saturday, Jan. 1.
Parking is free at all metered spaces and in the pay-and-display lots on Jan. 1. All other violations will be enforced.