BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Town Clerk’s office reminds those interested in running for Brattleboro town offices, Windham Southeast School District Board members and Town Meeting members, that Consent of Candidate forms are available at the office in the Municipal Center. Call or email the office to request the form. Due to the pandemic, petition requirements were recently waived for candidates to have their names placed on the ballots for this election.
Consent of Candidate forms must be filed in the clerk’s office no later than 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 24, in order to have the name placed on the ballot.
Town elections will be Tuesday, March 1, at the American Legion, 32 Linden St., and the Annual Representative Town Meeting, Saturday, March 19, location and format will be announced at a later date.
Incumbents for Town Meeting member must return their Notice of Intent form no later than 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 24.
If an interested candidate has already taken out a petition from the town clerk's office, sign the bottom of the petition and return it to the clerk’s office by 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 24.
Contact Hilary Francis at 802-251-8157 or townclerk@brattleboro.org with questions.