BRATTLEBORO — In observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, all Brattleboro town offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 18, with the exception of emergency services.
Parking is free at all metered spaces and in the pay-and-display lots on Monday. All other violations will be enforced.
Brooks Memorial Library will be closed on Monday.
Trash, recycling, and composting will be collected on the regular schedule. Those services are not affected by the holiday.
Any questions about the bus schedule should be directed to Southeast Vermont Transit (formerly The Current and Connecticut River Transit) at 1-888-869-6287 or www.crtransit.org.