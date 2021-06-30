BRATTLEBORO — In observance of the July 4th holiday, all town offices will be closed on Monday, July 5, with the exception of emergency services. Parking is free at all metered spaces and in the pay-and-display lots on Monday. All other violations will be enforced.
Brooks Memorial Library will be closed on Saturday, July 3 and Monday, July 5.
Trash, recycling and composting materials will be picked up as usual. The July 4th holiday will not impact trash, recycling and composting materials pick up.
Any questions regarding the BeeLine Bus should be directed to Southeast Vermont Transit at 802-460-7433 or 888-869-6287.