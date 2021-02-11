BRATTLEBORO — In observance of Presidents’ Day, all Brattleboro town offices will be closed on Monday, Feb. 15, with the exception of emergency services.
Parking is free at all metered spaces and in the pay-and-display lots on Sunday and Monday, Feb. 14 and Feb. 15. All other violations will be enforced.
For information on Brooks Memorial Library curbside service see the town’s website.
Trash, recycling, and composting are NOT affected by the holiday.
Collections will take place on the normal schedule.