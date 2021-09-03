BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Town Clerk’s office will be closed today from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. for a staff meeting.
In observance of Labor Day, all town offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 6 with the exception of emergency services.
Parking is free at all metered spaces and in the pay-and-display lots on Sunday and Monday. All other violations will be enforced.
Brooks Memorial Library will be closed on Sunday and Monday.
Trash, recycling and composting will not be picked up on Monday.
All curbside collections will be delayed by one day all week.