The Windham County Democratic Committee is inviting towns and individuals across the county to participate in a national memorial event Tuesday, Jan. 19 at 5:30 p.m. to recognize and honor all those whom we have lost to the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of the presidential inauguration events in Washington D.C., President-elect Biden has requested that we all remember the more than 350,000 Americans who have died from this virus. Tuesday at 5:30, he will lead a memorial service at the Lincoln Memorial to include the ringing of church bells and the illumination of the Reflecting Pool. President-elect Biden has asked that communities across the nation participate in this moment with local events.
John Hagen, the chair of the Windham County Democratic Committee, also invites county residents and towns to join in. “Given all those we have lost in the past 12 months, it is fitting to use this national moment of transition to remember those who are not with us today.” Hagen notes that the intent is a reflective and dignified moment of honor and it is not meant to make any political statement. “The passing of so many friends, family, and loved ones affects everyone and we need a national moment to acknowledge our common loss.” Hagen encourages coordination with local churches and town buildings to ring bells or light up their buildings this evening.