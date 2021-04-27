Green Up Day is coming this Saturday, May 1. Continuing a 51-year tradition, this is the day when volunteers from all over the state pitch in to pick up trash along Vermont’s roadways.
How does Green-Up Day work? Fill your bag with paper, cans, and roadside trash. With COVID in mind, volunteers are asked to wear a mask and remember social distancing. Bright clothes and facing oncoming traffic helps cars avoid you. Insect repellent, gloves and boots protect against dirt and ticks. Children should tell adults if they find medical waste. (Use gloves and pliers or tongs to pick up needles and secure in a thick plastic container, ideally marked Medical Waste.)
Need more information? Check out the website at greenupvermont.org.
Brattleboro
In Brattleboro, special Green Up bags can be picked on Saturday at the Brattleboro Food Co-op, Turning Point Recovery Center, West Brattleboro Fire Department, and Subaru. Bags are also available this week at Brooks Memorial Library, Brown and Roberts Hardware, and the Chamber of Commerce. For more information, contact Robin at 802-275-7232.
Brattleboro Cub Scouts Pack 447 is joining in to help with Green Up Day Vermont in West Brattleboro on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to noon. The scouts will be handing out trash bags for the morning’s state-wide cleanup as well as accepting 5-cent returnables as a fundraiser. They will be set up on the green next to the firehouse in West Brattleboro.
Newfane
Green Up bags have arrived at the South Newfane Schoolhouse and are free for folks to use. There will be a sign-out list to keep track of the number of bags, names, and areas being cleaned.
Gloria Cristelli is the Green Up Coordinator for Newfane. She has a road map of Newfane (Williamsville, South Newfane, Brookside) that highlights portions of roads that have been “claimed” by folks for clean up and those that are still available. Reach out to Cristelli at cristellig@gmail.com if you are looking for unclaimed spots that could use some love.
By Monday, May 3, the bags need to be tied and left on the side of the road for the road crew to pick up. Volunteers are asked to separate out returnable containers and recyclables from trash. Returnable cans and bottles can be given to the NewBrook Elementary School for their fundraiser, and we can recycle the recyclable materials given that Vermont has a mandatory recycling law.
Additionally, volunteers are needed to help clean up and plant flowers around the South Newfane Schoolhouse on Saturday, from 1 to 3 pm. Flowers and gardening tools will be provided if needed. To join in, email Maia at snschoolhouse@gmail.com.
Rockingham
Rockingham regulars know the Highway Department grabs the green bags and trash early Monday, May 3. Volunteers are encourage to go ahead and start Friday or jump in Sunday. The familiar green bags to clean up neighborhoods, roads, parks and playgrounds are available at the Town Clerk’s Office, J&H Hardware, Lisai’s Market and the Saxtons River Village Market. The BF Community Bike Project on Atkinson Street and teens in Friends for Change are also handing out bags — and children at Central Elementary and Saxtons River Elementary will bring them home.
Once the area is clean, the green bags of trash can be left by the side of the road for town-wide pickup by the town Highway Department. Families can also drop bags at the Bellows Falls Highway Garage on Blake Street, the Rockingham Garage on Route 103 and the Saxtons River Fire Department.
Report areas that need special attention to Guy Payne, gpayne@gmail.com, or Amy Howlett, amy.howlett41@gmail.com. You can also leave messages for Rockingham Green Up at 802-869-2600.
Vernon
Help keep Vernon beautiful by joining in to Green Up with friends and family. Volunteers will meet at 9 a.m. at the Vernon Recreation Park pavilion to get bags and choose routes to pick up rubbish. Gloves, bags, sanitizer all provided.
If you arrive late, you can still sign in and participate. At noon, you can grab a piece of pizza.
Whitingham
Bags will be left out for individual pick up by participants at Town Hill Park at 9 a.m., Saturday. There will be a sign with some directions. Wear gloves (and a mask if you plan to gather in a group). Due to the need to continue to practice safe social distancing, there will be no BBQ after Greening Up.
For more information, contact Aysha and Todd Wahlstrom at 802-368-2807 or aysha@ayshapeltz.com