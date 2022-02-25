DUMMERSTON — Vermont Woodlands Association is sponsoring Lynn Levine’s Tracks and Trees workshop on Saturday from 1 to 3:30 p.m. (bad weather day is the following day, Sunday, Feb. 27) or on Saturday, March 12, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. in (bad weather is the following day, Sunday March 13) at Dummerston School House, 52 School House Rd.
Participants will learn to think like the animals they are tracking and connect with the forested landscape. Tracking is a form of being together in the same place, just not at the same time.
Also, Lynn will give tips on identifying tree in the winter. Participants should dress very warmly for the outdoors and bring snowshoes.
For decades, Lynn has been an environmental educator, tracker and a consulting forester. She has written six books about the forest. Lynn has taken thousands of people into the woods. All workshop participants will be provided with their own copy of Lynn’s book, Mammal Tracks and Scat: Life-Size Pocket Guide.
Pre-registration, with payment of $20 is required. Each workshop is limited to 15 participants. Participants must be fully vaccinated. Masks required.
To register, or for more information, contact the VWA office at (802) 747-7900; or VWA’s website at: www. vermontwoodlands.org.