DOVER — Motorists can expect traffic delays as a result of the Blueberry Festival Parade from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 29 on Route 100 from West Dover Village north to Country Club Road.
Traffic is expected to be completely stopped from 10 to 10:30 a.m. When the parade clears the Crosstown and Valley View Road intersection, north and South bound Rt. 100 traffic will be detoured onto Crosstown and Country Club Roads for the remainder of the parade. Motorists should seek alternate routes if possible.