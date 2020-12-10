HINSDALE, N.H. — Friends of Pisgah will have its monthly work day this Saturday. We will meet at the Kilburn parking lot on Route 63 at 10 a.m. There are several blow downs on the trails so some volunteers will be using chainsaws. We recommend that you bring safety goggles, and ear protection. Also don’t forget to bring work gloves, crampons, plenty of fluids and a lunch. It looks like temps will be in the mid 40s so dress in layers and wear waterproof boots as trails could get wet in places as the day warms up.