BRATTLEBORO -- Taking Steps Brattleboro with Vermont Ethics Network (VEN) will host a volunteer training for people to help community members complete an Advance Directive for healthcare. Participate in a special Zoom learning experience taught by Cindy Bruzzese, executive director of VEN, to learn the basics of Advance Care Planning. Participation requires an application and interview with applications due by June 1.
The Zoom training will take place June 17, 18, 21 and 22, from 9 a.m. to noon each day.
Brattleboro Area Hospice, located at 191 Canal St., is an independent, non-profit organization that provides non-medical support to dying and grieving community members and volunteer-staffed assistance with Advance Care Planning through the Taking Steps Brattleboro program. BAH is 100 percent locally funded, provides services free of charge. BAH is located at 191 Canal Street. Visit www.brattleborohospice.org.
For more information and to request an application, contact Don Freeman, TSB Program Coordinator at 802-257-0775 ext 101 or by email at don.freeman@brattleborohospice.org.