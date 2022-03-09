BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro Area Hospice will hold an eight-week training for Bereavement Volunteers on Wednesdays, 1 to 4 p.m., March 23 through May 11 on Zoom. This is a chance to be trained and work as a bereavement volunteer, providing emotional support and companionship to individuals grieving the death loss of a loved one.
Applications for the training are being accepted until March 10. An online fillable application is available at https://brattleborohospice.org/how-you-can-help/volunteering or you can contact the office. No experience is needed and space is limited. Cost for the training is $40 for materials. Following the eight-week training, volunteers are expected to commit to one hour per week spent with a bereaved individual. For more information, contact Lars Hunter, Bereavement Program Coordinator at 802-257-0775 x104, lars.hunter@brattleborohospice.org
Brattleboro Area Hospice provides a range of services for living and dying well, focusing on end-of-life, bereavement and advance care planning. All services free of charge and are available to anyone living in Southeastern Vermont or bordering New Hampshire towns. To learn more or contact staff, call 802-257-0775 or go online to www.brattleborohospice.org.