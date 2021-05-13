BRATTLEBORO -- The first floor (lower level) of the Brattleboro Transportation Center (parking garage) will be closed for three weeks from Sunday, May 16, through Saturday, June 5, in order to make repairs to that floor of the structure. The Flat Street entrance/exit to the Transportation Center will be closed to all traffic.
Vehicles will be allowed to enter and exit through the Elliot Street entrance only.
All vehicles must be removed from the first floor of the BTC by 9 p.m. on Saturday, May 15.
For more information, contact Carol Coulombe in the Parking Enforcement Office at 802-257-2305, or by e-mail to ccoulombe@brattleboro.org.