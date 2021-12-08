BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Veterans of Foreign Wars will be host to the Wreaths Across America convoy as it travels to Arlington National Cemetery from Lubec, Maine, with a stop at the local VFW post for a public ceremony and a private meal.
The convoy will be arrive in the Brattleboro area at about 5 p.m. Monday.
It will come from Chesterfield, N.H. and drive through the Exit 3 roundabout. Expect delays in the roundabout, as the convoy will stay together for its arrival at the Brattleboro VFW.
A limited number of the public are allowed to attend the ceremony inside the VFW, and masks must be worn. Attendees must call to reserve a spot at 802-257-0438.
Expect the ceremony to be an hour long, and it begins around 5:30 p.m. Doors open at 4:30p.m. After the ceremony, the public will be dismissed and dinner will be served to the convoy and invited guests. Parking priority will be given to the convoy.
All the tractor trailers will be parked at the Hannaford Parking lot closest to the VFW for space reasons. That area will not be open to the public for parking.
The VFW urges everyone watching from the road to be careful, and recommends that people bring their cameras to the bridge by the roundabout, because the Brattleboro Fire Department has a flag for display.
On Tuesday morning, the convoy will head to I-91 South after a VFW breakfast, so the roundabout will again be shut down from about 7:15 to 7:30 a.m. to maintain the convoy unit.
For donations, make checks payable to Wreaths Across America not the VFW, and bring the checks to the VFW before Dec. 13. Every $15 donation allows the convoy to place a wreath on the grave of a fallen veteran.