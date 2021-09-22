BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro Area Hospice is hosting a Treasured Goods online auction that culminates in a live event this Friday at Merrill’s Auction House in Essex. This event is open to everyone.
To register to bid, go to Brattleboro Area Hospice’s website: (https://brattleborohospice.org/how-you-can-help/attend-an-event/treasured-goods-auction-fall-2021).
Auction offerings range from jewelry, paintings, vintage furniture and clothing to North Carolina and Italy getaways. Proceeds from the auction support the services of Brattleboro Area Hospice.
BAH provides a range of services for living and dying well, focusing on end-of-life, bereavement and advance care planning. All services are free of charge and available to anyone living in southeastern Vermont or bordering New Hampshire towns. To learn more or contact staff, call 802-257-0775 or visit the website at www.brattleborohospice.org.