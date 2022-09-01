BRATTLEBORO — The town is partnering with Compassionate Brattleboro and Brattleboro Area Hospice to honor and remember loved ones in the community who have died from COVID.
A brief ceremony will be held at 5 p.m. today, at the very beginning of Gallery Walk, to dedicate a Carolina Silver Bell Tree just outside of the Municipal Building on Main Street. The plan is to place a plaque on or near the tree in the near future to mark this dedication. Friday’s ceremony will take place on the lawn around that tree between the Municipal Building and Brooks Memorial Library.
Relatives in mourning will be invited to speak if they wish to. Photos of the victims, with their names on the back, can also be placed under the tree, and will then be assembled for viewing inside the Municipal Building. The Hallowell Singers will be there to provide appropriate music.
For more information, email compassionstory@gmail.com