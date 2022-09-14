PUTNEY — Join Rich Grumbine, Landmark College professor and author of "Summer Guide to the Trees and Shrubs of Putney, Vermont," on a tree identification walk through Putney Mountain Association land on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 9 a.m. Meet in PMA’s parking area off Putney Mountain Road. This slow walk will introduce participants to the use of a dichotomous key featured in the guide to aid in tree/shrub identification along the trail.
Copies of "A Summer Guide to the Trees and Shrubs of Putney, Vermont" will be made available for all participants during the walk. After the walk, those interested may purchase copies of the guide for $15.