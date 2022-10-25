DUMMERSTON — There's only a week left to submit your big trees and creative entries to the Putney Big Tree Quest. In the meantime, there will a hike to Vermont's second largest ash tree, located in Dummerston, on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.
Putney Mountain Association board member Sam Quintal will lead the hike, leaving from the Hague Road Trailhead (take Green Mountain Camp Road off Dummerston’s East-West Road). Visitors are asked to not block the end of the road.
The Quest saw its most entries yet, over 25 this week, with several coming in from Rich Carter and students at Greenwood School, Jim and Carolyn Olivier, and Rich Grumbine. Among the Greenwood School entries are a 210” Sugar Maple and a 127.5” Eastern Hemlock. Jim and Carolyn Olivier shared a black birch reputed to be the biggest in Windham County, but they’re not sure how to measure it. Carolyn Mayo Brown shared a 215” White Ash.
Participants in the Putney Big Tree Quest Great Meadows Walk on Oct. 16 spent much of their walk seeing if the butternut orchard, tended by the Abenaki for years prior to being noted by the first Putney settlers in the mid-1700s, left behind any descendants. Local Abenaki spokesperson Rich Holschuh, in his late June talk at the Putney Library, had mentioned the existence of the butternut orchard at the north end of the Great Meadow. That butternut orchard was also mentioned in the Fortnightly Club's book “Putney 1753-1953” in which local researchers wrote: "The Great Meadow, in the eastern part of town where settlement began, was covered with lofty yellow pine interspersed with some white pine, white oak and butternut. On the north end of the meadow many butternut trees grew, and it was called 'Butternut Orchard'...There are signs that the Abenaki (Sokokis in the Putney area) lived along the ridgeline west of the "Great Meadow."
On the Oct. 16 walk, the group found what they thought were younger butternuts, and one larger (75" diameter) tree. Putney Conservation Commission member Ann Kerry, one of the walk leaders, said: “today's butternuts (if they are butternuts) would be one part of the Meadow's ecosystem found by settlers which was not totally destroyed. White pines and white oak are gone from the Great Meadow -- as from many other similar areas -- probably never to return.” The walkers also measured a 132” cottonwood and a 152” box elder.
There are a number of tree species for which there are no entries yet in the Putney Big Tree Quest: Black birch, yellow birch, apple, silver maple, striped maple, Hornbeam, American elm, tamarack, bitternut hickory, red pine, balsam poplar, big toothed Aspen.
On Tuesday, Nov. 15, there will be a Putney Big Tree Wrap-up event at the Putney Public Library from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., with prizes, a slideshow and tree-themed treats.
For more information visit www.putneylibrary.org or contact Evie Lovett and Paul LeVasseur at putneybigtree@gmail.com. Or just go out find a big tree, measure the circumference at 4.5 feet off the ground, and submit circumference, tree species, tree location, your name, email and phone number, and, if possible, a photo of the tree to putneybigtree@gmail.com. Submit by Nov. 1.