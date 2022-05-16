DUMMERSTON — There will be a Tree Walk at Deer Run Nature Preserve on Saturday, May 21, beginning at 9 a.m. The walk will be hosted by Roger Haydock.
Meet at the covered bridge parking lot on Route 30 to carpool to the location. The walk will aim to return to the Route 30 parking area by noon.
This walk will pass through various forest types and tree species which Haydock will point out and explain. The trail involves moderate to easy steepness levels.
Haydock is a self-taught naturalist, geologist and long-time lover of trees. Presently retired, he worked for 40 years as a crew member on documentary films for television, including 60 episodes of the PBS science show "Nova." He is now at work writing a book called "One Earth to Gamble." When not writing, he builds hiking trails in Windham County.