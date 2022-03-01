PUTNEY — Do you have a calling to plant tree seedlings to grow fruit and nuts for the future? This is your chance to play the part with Putney friends and neighbors, enjoy yourself along the way and contribute to the Just Transition.
350 Vermont will provide small fruit and nut trees for groups that can locate a public space on which to create an orchard, has permission from the owners to use it and organizes a group that will tend it after the trees are planted.
Join in at the Putney Community Garden across from the Putney Food Co-op on Saturday at 2 p.m. to hear about the project. Perhaps you know of a school, social service organization, farm, municipal area with a small unused field or a privately owned vacant lot on which to plant fruit and nut trees.
To register, visit: bit.ly/TreesForGoodPutney. Questions can be sent to plevasseurputney@gmail.com.