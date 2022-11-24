BRATTLEBORO — The Tri Town Collectors Club's after-Thanksgiving show and sale will continue on Saturday, Nov. 26, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Brattleboro Holiday Inn Express.
The show features coins, paper money, vintage sports cards, postcards and other collectibles. Many dealers and collectors from the tri-state area have met monthly for over 25 years with a daylong series of hobby activities that is packed with fun for the whole family. Besides the usual offerings of coins, currency, stamps, sports cards and comic books, there will be a special quiz for collectors.
There is no admission charge, and anyone wishing to set up a card table to sell their material may do so by calling Joe Fuller at 802-297-1274.