KEENE, N.H. — The Tri Town Collectors Club and other local hobbyists will hold a coin, paper, stamp and postcard show from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 30 at the Keene Best Western at 401 Winchester St., in Keene, N.H.
Many dealers and collectors from the area will meet up with a daylong series of hobbyist activities that are packed with fun for the whole family. Besides the usual offerings of coins, currency, stamps and postcards, there will be a special quiz for collectors.
There is no admission charge, and more information is available at 802-379-2353 or by email at Pepsijoseph@yahoo.com.