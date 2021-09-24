Trinity Lutheran Church welcomes Pastor Jon Heydenreich

BRATTLEBORO -- Trinity Lutheran Church at 161 Western Avenue welcomes Pastor Jon Heydenreich as its new spiritual leader.
Pastor Jon comes to Trinity after a 27-year term serving a suburban Boston parish with his wife Marsha, who is also a Lutheran pastor. In addition to his usual pastoral duties Pastor Jon will be leading programs on the Mind/Body connection, for which he was trained at Boston hospitals, a program that works with the link between the mind and body to lower blood pressure, reduce muscle tension, ease chronic pain and reduce anxiety and anger.
Outside of church Pastor Jon plans to continue competing in the Mt. Washington Autoroad cycling race, an endeavor he has completed a few times. He has also been in the World Indoor Rowing Championships and rowed in the Head of the Charles.
Trinity is a part of the ELCA, a more or less traditional and relaxed Lutheran Church, and a Reconciling in Christ congregation that welcomes all people. Says Pastor Jon “No matter who you are in your walk of faith, or where you are in that journey, you are invited to the communion table at Trinity Lutheran Church.”