BRATTLEBORO — The Connecticut River Valley Chapter of Trout Unlimited has changed the venue for its upcoming program, from the River Garden Marketplace to the Whetstone Station Brewery, due to a burst pipe.
On Monday, Jan. 30, from 6 to 8 p.m., the local chapter of Trout Unlimited will host an entertaining and educational evening with Ron Rhodes, Greater Upper Valley chapter, and David Deen, Connecticut River Valley chapter, as they take cold and shivering TU members and the public on their trip to bonefish in warm and sunny Belize.
Vice President Jack Widness and board member Charles Soucy will present information on the work of the CRVTU chapter restoring riverine habitats, connecting children with trout in their classrooms, and informing policymakers how to best protect waters within Vermont.
The Whetstone Station Brewery is located at 26 Bridge St.