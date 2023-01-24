Brattleboro, VT (05301)

Today

Rain and snow this evening turning to rain overnight. Low 31F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening turning to rain overnight. Low 31F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.