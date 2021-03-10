BRATTLEBORO — Tradition, commitment and creativity are driving forces behind this year’s 9th annual Tulip Trot event at Green Street School in May.
Since May of 2013, the Green Street School has held this annual 5K event that incorporates family, fitness, fun and community. It has been the school’s primary fundraiser each year, organized by a revolving group of parents and staff, and has grown into a widely known and anticipated annual event. Last year, due to the pandemic, the event turned virtual, and organizers say its heartwarming success lives on: a video montage of Green Street School families and staff, set to music, can be viewed at www.tuliptrot5k.com.
Enter the 2020-21 school year. Students are enrolled in either fully remote or hybrid learning platforms. Teachers are engaged in intense training with online educational modules, and working in overdrive, to meet the needs of all students. Students are missing friends, traditions, and rights of passage in many of their usual settings. Parents are managing at-home learning, work, and family health. It’s been a challenge for everyone, in at least one way or another. Maintaining a sense of community and tradition at school hasn’t necessarily been a top priority. Could the school pull off another virtual 5K event? Would it be possible, given the demands on families, this year?
Under COVID conditions, the Green Street parent-teacher organization worried that maintaining a sense of community would be a tremendous challenge. The PTO met (on Zoom) early in the year, and pondered how to best support the students, and to build community, when being together physically as a community is not possible. There can be no traditional Tulip Trot 5K, no craft fairs, no bingo nights, no community breakfasts, no winter sports, no after-school programs, and no school musical.
One concept the team landed on was another round of a Virtual Tulip Trot 5K event. But, how to make it fresh and new, in a way that would capture the engagement of families and students, while not overtaxing the emotional resources of overworked and stressed out members of the school community?
How about blending multiple traditions into one virtual experience?
So the PTO is endorsing a concept that will incorporate small parts of several school traditions. This year, one simplified version of an amalgamation of events will be called: “Tulip Trot, The Musical, a Virtual 5K Cabaret Mash-up.”
Families will be able to sign up electronically for their commitment to outdoor runs or walks, keeping track of their healthy efforts on a Tulip Trot chart. And Green Street students in grades 4-6 will rehearse a unique and humorous play on Zoom, which will be recorded and merged with a photo/video montage of outdoor activity images submitted by families. The final product will be hosted live on Zoom by the student cast, with a link to a final video. The live Zoom event will take place on Saturday, May 1, when the Tulip Trot 5K normally would have occurred.
Local businesses will be given an opportunity to purchase “advertisements” in 10-second video snippets, which will be edited into the final video product, therefore maintaining a fundraising goal as well as a wider community support system for the annual Tulip Trot effort.
Thus, the 9th Annual Tulip Trot is expected to thrive again this year, as a community event that supports the students of Green Street School.