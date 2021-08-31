DOVER — Acclaimed rock singer-songwriter Jeff Tuohy returns to headline the 11th Mount Snow Brewer’s Festival on Saturday.
With a new album, Hudson Delta, about to be released, and the video for his new single, “Old Roads,” airing on CMT beginning Sept. 3, Tuohy has started to reach a national audience and this performance promises to be special.
“Performing [is] about connecting with others,” Tuohy said. “Few audiences are more enthusiastic and eclectic than Mount Snow Brew Fest. Labor Day weekends tend to have a sense of bemoaning the ‘end of summer.’ This is about ‘bring on the change,’ and I can’t wait! The past 10 years of playing there have led to lasting friendships that transcend the mountain community.”
Tuohy’s songs straddle and blend an array of styles like a music missing link between rock, swampy, second-line blues, Americana and country. His appeal stretches beyond the traditional rock and Americana audiences as well, as evidenced by the first single and video from Hudson Delta, “The Devil’s In New Orleans,” which was featured on platforms as diverse as American Blues Scene and the horror website Rue Morgue.
This year’s Mount Snow Brewers Festival will take place Saturday and, in addition to Tuohy, will feature a slate of top-notch breweries pouring a variety of beers and ciders, delicious food options. Gates open at noon, with last pour at 5:30 p.m. The Adult 21+ Ticket includes admission, a souvenir glass and four drink tickets. Designated Drivers and Minor Tickets include admission, a water bottle and a non-alcoholic drink ticket. Minors are ages 7 to 20. Kids 6 and under are free. Kids are welcome to attend. New this year, if you buy an Adult 21+ Ticket, you may purchase additional drink tickets in advance. Remember that all adults will need to bring a valid ID to enter the event. All events are pet-free.
The Mount Snow Brewers Festival will be scaled back this year to maintain safety protocols, but still promises a great time and fantastic beers. To purchase tickets, visit https://www.mountsnow.com/explore-the-resort/activities-and-events/summer-activities/brewers-fest.aspx