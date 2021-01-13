BRATTLEBORO — Turning Point of Windham County is asking for your help to support people whose lives have been affected by substance-use disorder — that’s people in recovery, those seeking recovery, and their family and friends. Our trained peers provide a safe, supportive space where people connect with a recovery community and access recovery services.
Right now, safe means more: we follow State of Vermont mandates and CDC guidelines, including limiting the number of people in the space and screening our staff and guests. We check the temperature of staff and visitors, wear masks (we have some if you don’t), maintain social distance, provide hand sanitizer, and regularly disinfect surfaces.
We reopened the center in October to transition back to providing more in-person supports. Virtual meetings and telephone-recovery support were invaluable during the stay-at-home period and thereafter, but for many people, these options presented barriers. Getting recovery supports to people was more essential than ever because, during the pandemic, use has increased, particularly alcohol use, and people have been struggling with relapse. Overdoses are up, and mental health challenges complicate life for many, including people in recovery who have co-occurring conditions.
Turning Point relies on peer volunteers to run the day-to-day center operations, greeting and interacting with guests when the center is open to the public. People with lived experience, including family members and allies, help connect people with our services and services of other providers. Our volunteer team is also instrumental in hosting promotional and fund-raising events, which provide family-friendly, sober activities. We had to completely rebuild our team this fall, and we need to keep building. It’s a wonderful opportunity, for those who feel safer in public spaces, to give back and help keep the hope of recovery alive for people who cling to that hope.
This is where volunteers come in. Turning Point is looking for kind, compassionate people who can help provide a safe space, free from stigma and judgment. Applicants in recovery are especially welcome. We’ll have plenty of training opportunities coming up this year. To apply, call the center at 802-257-5600 or leave a Facebook private message on our page. Leave messages that include your name, phone number, the best way to reach you (email, phone, text), and good times.