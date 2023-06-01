WILMINGTON — The Twin Valley Unified Union School District has welcomed a new member to its administrative team. Wayne Kermenski will serve as the new director of Climate, Inclusion and Belonging.
"Throughout my 16 years in education, I have been a middle and high school science teacher and an elementary school principal," Kermenski said in a news release. "I have focused on project-based learning and student agency. My projects included Harvard Forest climate studies, growing a garden and selling garden shares, and studying local streams. As a principal, I continued to instill a project-based learning focus and implement restorative practices. In these roles, I have led schools to increase equity for all students. Whether discussing the gender gap in the engineering field during my 7th-grade project-based learning course or improving student emotional support so that all students could stay in their hometown school, I have always aimed to improve belonging within the school community.
"I want to get to know the community and for the community to get to know me," he continued. "I plan to connect with students by coaching sports, leading field trips, and holding listening sessions. With strong relationships, we will be able to work together to build a better future for our children."
As he steps into his new role, he has already outlined a few key areas that will inform his work. "First, I will review Twin Valley's hazing, harassing, and bullying procedures to build understanding of effective pathways for addressing harmful incidents. Second, I will study our climate survey data that reflects input from students, staff and families and use this important information to inform future plans. Third, through school-wide trainings, we will together learn about each other, build understanding and empathy."
Kermenski will be working closely with the principals of Twin Valley Middle High School and Twin Valley Elementary School to continue to make the District "a place for trailblazers in a changing world."
His own words exemplify this mission, "As I enter my new role, I find myself reflecting on this Brene Brown quote: 'Compassion is not a virtue — it is a commitment. It's not something we have or don't have — it's something we choose to practice.' I am committed to this work and look forward to getting to know Twin Valley."
Kermenski lives in Marlboro with his wife, Sara, and three children. He loves the outdoors and basketball. He considers himself an ally for rural schools and wants to find solutions to the challenges that today brings. He says he loves living in Vermont and is proud of our little state.