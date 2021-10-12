BRATTLEBORO — On Saturday, Oct. 16 from 10 to 11 a.m., there will be a pumpkin carving event at the Brattleboro Food Co-op. The event will take place on the patio outside of the community room and is free to attend.
Come out and celebrate the fall season and Halloween by carving your own jack-o-lantern with Ragan at the Co-op. All pumpkins and carving tools will be provided by the Co-op.
Register here so they know how many snacks to make and pumpkins to have on hand: https://www.brattleborofoodcoop.coop/event/carve/
Call 802-246-2821 with questions.
A showing of “Co-op Wars,” a documentary, will take place on Thursday, Oct. 21 from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.
“The Co-op Wars” is a one-hour documentary that tells the story of the tumultuous early years of the Twin Cities (Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota) natural food co-op movement, and touches on many issues that are still relevant in today’s food co-op world. Watch the film at your leisure and then participate in this online discussion with the film’s producer and director, plus a special guest.
Watch a preview and register for the discussion here and Zoom links will be sent out: https://www.brattleborofoodcoop.coop/event/coopwars/
Call 802-246-2821 with questions.