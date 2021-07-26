BELLOWS FALLS — Many store fronts have changed on the Square in Bellows Falls for Blue Sky Days, July 23 through August 2. Nine local people have assembled their own emergency kits and they are now on display in nine businesses. Members of the public are invited to look the kits over and play an I Spy game while they consider what to include in their own kit as one step to prepare for possible future emergencies.
To get to see all the kits start at People’s Bank, then walk north to Works on Paper, then cross the street to the Bellows Falls Pet Supply. Return south half a block to turn left onto Canal Street, cross the bridge and visit the Chamber of Commerce at the Way Point Center where there is one “grab-and-go” kit. Retrace your steps back to the Square to view kits in J & H Hardware, River Artisans Cooperative, Village Square Booksellers and Popolo Restaurant. Your downtown stroll will be completed once you check out the window at Halladay’s Flowers and Gifts.
The other stroll is a Story Walk. That is a picture book that has been stretched out to go three blocks from Hetty Green Park on School Street to the Rockingham Library at 65 Westminster Street. The Red Clover nominee book “I Am The Storm” by Jane Yolen and Heidi E. Y. Stemple will delight and inform families and people of all ages. The story and the beautiful art work describe families facing and responding with resilience to severe weather events.
As the story proceeds readers will pass by Hennesey’s Funeral Home, the Moose Family Center, the Bellows Falls Masonic Lodge, ending on the Rockingham Library’s front lawn. The StoryWalk® Project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vermont and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library in Vermont.