BRATTLEBORO — St. Michael’s Episcopal Church’s Tag Sale Team reports that their July 17 “Un-Tag Sale” raised $7,363 to donate to Loaves and Fishes, a food outreach program based at Centre Congregational Church and managed by St. Michael’s parishioner, Ruth Tilghman.
“The original goal for the fundraiser was $3,000,” explains Sale coordinator, Elizabeth Vick. Donations at the clothing and linens event were $2,708; additional funds given by generous donors brought the grand total going to Loaves and Fishes to far beyond that.
“Many people came and filled multiple bags with clothes, shoes, boots, coats, bedding, table linens--you name it! Quite a few were pleasantly surprised that there were no prices on anything--that all we requested was a donation for Loaves and Fishes, whatever they could afford; if they couldn’t give anything, that was fine too,” Vick said.
The funds raised will be used to help cover costs of Loaves and Fishes’ utilities and to buy the program a new commercial dishwasher.
“It took the work of many volunteers to make this event such a success. The Tag Sale team has been meeting on Zoom and working diligently since January to make it happen,” Vick said. “With the pandemic looming, no one knew what could really happen until COVID vaccinations became available in March. This event wouldn’t have been possible without the fantastic staff and many volunteers from St. Michael’s and Centre Congregational Church. And, of course, big thanks to everyone who came to shop and donate funds to Loaves and Fishes!”
For more information about St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, visit: www.stmichaelsvermont.org.