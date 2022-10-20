MONTPELIER — The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department held its annual permit lottery for muzzleloader antlerless deer permits in September and says it now has unallocated muzzleloader antlerless deer permits available for use in the antlerless-only Oct. 27-30 season and the regular Dec. 3-11 muzzleloader season.
Unallocated permits are available because not enough people applied for them in the lottery.
These permits can be purchased for $10 on a first come, first served basis on the department’s website at www.vtfishandwildlife.com.
The following Wildlife Management Units have muzzleloader antlerless permits available as of Oct. 4: A, F1, F2, K and N.
A person who won a permit in the lottery may not purchase a second permit unless they take a deer with their first permit and then only if they have not reached their four-deer annual limit.