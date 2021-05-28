BRATTLEBORO -- Community Asylum Seekers Project will present a program on "Understanding Your Cultural Context: Crossing Cultures, Part 1" with Dr. Karen Blanchard and Jessa Harger, on Tuesday, June 1, at 6:30 p.m.
To better understand what composes culture and how it plays out in relation to others, participants are invited to take a dive into their own cultural context. How have your life experiences shaped your values and priorities? What is important to you above all else? Why are your values prioritized the way they are? Join in self reflection as the group unpacks some of what composes culture. CASP believes that once we have a sense of who we are and what matters most to us, we will be able to make sense of how culture manifests differently for others. Through this understanding we will be able to navigate cultural differences and build relationships across cultures with greater ease.
The event is free and open to the public. Register at https://rb.gy/ihslel to receive a Zoom link.
Based in Brattleboro, CASP was established as a nonprofit in 2016 to provide basic needs and a supportive community for those in the process of seeking asylum in the U.S.