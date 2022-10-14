BELLOWS FALLS — The Rev. Matthew Nelson-Rogalski has been installed as the settled pastor and teacher of the United Church of Bellows Falls.
Pastor Matt grew up in Stickney, Ill. He received a Bachelor of Arts in Theology from Trinity Christian College, Palos Heights, Ill. and a Master of Divinity from Western Theological Seminary in Holland, Michigan. He was ordained in the Reformed Church in America.
He has had diverse experiences in working with youth and adults with disabilities and special needs. Before being called to the local church, he was a Specialized Minister at First Reformed Church of Bethlehem in Selkirk, N.Y.
When applying for the position of pastor of the United Church of Bellows Falls, which is a member of the United Church of Christ, Nelson-Rogalski stated that he was "interested in being a pastor in a church that values community, a community which is willing to explore new avenues of ministry, a community which is ready to serve its neighbors."
Through a time of discernment, study, and course work, he was granted dual standing in RCA and UCC.
Nelson-Rogalski was welcomed by the church and wider community at a special worship service held at the United Church on Oct. 9.