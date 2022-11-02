WINCHESTER, NH — The United Church of Winchester will hold a family-style bean supper from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, in the Fellowship Hall. Two kinds of beans, coleslaw, potato salad, hotdogs and rolls with the choice of homemade pie will be available.
Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for children under 12. The church will still have more distance between tables in accordance with Covid guidelines. To preorder take-home meals, call 603-239-4465 before 3 p.m.
The church is now accepting reservations for the Dec. 3 ham and bean dinner at 603-239-4465, email unitedchurchofwinchester@myfairpoint.net or make a reservation with the hostess during any bean supper.