WINCHESTER, N.H. — The United Church of Winchester will hold a family-style bean supper from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, in the Fellowship Hall.
The dinner will include baked ham, two kinds of beans, coleslaw, potato salad and dinner rolls with a choice of homemade pie. Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for children under 12.
Tables will be distanced in accordance with COVID guidelines. To preorder take-home meals, call 603-239-4465 before 3 p.m. Customers with non-perishable food donations for the local food pantry will receive $1 off December’s dinner.