ESSEX JUNCTION — United Ways of Vermont President Jim Curran announced that Elizabeth Gilman had been named the organization’s new executive director. The United Ways works in coordination with the state’s seven local United Ways to promote and support the equitable health, education and financial stability of everyone in Vermont.
The statewide nonprofit also administers Vermont 211, the free, 24/7 information and referral service that connects Vermonters with community, health and human services in their area.
“We are fortunate and excited to have Elizabeth leading United Ways of Vermont,” said Curran. “With more than 30 years of experience in human services, Elizabeth brings to the table organizational talents and unique perspectives at the very human level that will help us to better serve Vermonters.”
Gilman, a resident of Essex Junction, began working for the United Ways of Vermont in 2015, providing care coordination for families through the child development program Help Me Grow Vermont, serving as program manager since 2018.
For more than three decades, Gilman has worked in the human services field advocating for Vermont families and individuals with a focus on mental health, substance use disorders and homelessness. She has a bachelor's degree in psychology and is a certified information and referral specialist through the National Alliance of Information and Referral Systems.