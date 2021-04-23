The Brattleboro Reformer last week launched its Unsung Hero project, an effort to recognize some of the many people who’ve gone above and beyond to help others during the pandemic.
Thanks to many of you, nominations are flowing into the newsroom. We welcome more of them before the nomination window ends on Saturday, May 1.
Nominate your Unsung Heroes — a person or group of people whether they be independent or working on behalf of an agency or organization — by filling out our form online at Reformer.com/heroes.
The Reformer will feature some of these folks in “Unsung Heroes: Incredible stories of caring during the pandemic,” a special, keepsake tabloid-sized section coming out within the June 12 edition of the newspaper. This is your moment to nominate a person or group of individuals whose stories deserve to be heard, but have yet to be told.
If you do not have online access, mail us your nomination — include your name and phone number, along with the name of your nominee (including how we can get in touch with them) and tell us why they should be recognized as an Unsung Hero — to the Brattleboro Reformer, Attn.: Unsung Heroes, 62 Black Mountain Road, Brattleboro, VT 05301.