ATHENS — An "Untag" sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, at the former Athens Elementary school at 103 Route 35.
What is an Untag Sale? An Untag Sale is a tag sale without pricing any of the items available. Instead, a monetary donation is asked of buyers. Donations will go to help turn the empty school building into a community center. Lots of work needs to be done to turn the building into a community center; the Untag Sale is just the start.
It is hoped in the future that this building which at one time was the heart of the town, will once again be used by residents and others and be filled with life and laughter as it was when it was a school.
The restoration advisory group has big dreams for the building, but like with all projects, they must start out small. The first Untag Sale held last year provided funds for new folding tables, and a donation from a resident has provided the means to prep and paint the main room of the building, which was finished in time for the sale. The restoration group hopes for grants and donations in the future to continue with the rehabbing of the former school.
The untag sale will feature a variety of items, including toys, puzzles, cookbooks, and household items, and this year, houseplants along with the usual 'tag' sale-type items will be included.