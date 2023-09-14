BELLOWS FALLS — Bellows Falls Pride has planned three upcoming events through the end of the year.
A free community dance on Friday, Sept. 22, will see DJ Uncle Thicc return to the Bellows Falls Moose Lodge, 59 Westminster St., once again for a night of dancing tunes. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Full bar available. Family friendly. There will be a meet and greet with Roger Barraby, Running for Pride at the November 2023 Gay Games in Guadalajara, Mexico. Barraby is sponsored by the LGBT National Help Center.
National Coming Out Day will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 11, at the Ciao Popolo where guests can attend a special public event to honor the people who made a difference to the LGBTQ+ community, past and present. The historic marker for the Andrews Inn is now visible to all since it's been moved in front of the Windham Hotel building. Everyone is invited to join in at 5:30 p.m. in the lounge at Ciao Popolo, the former home of the Andrews Inn, to recognize their accomplishments. Bar and full dinner menu will be available for purchase; reservations appreciated by Ciao Popolo. A Queer Youth Performance in the style of Commedia del Arte will be presented by Sean Roberts as part of the event.
Afterward, stay for “Tales From the Lounge,” a chance to share remembrances of the years when the Andrews Inn was, for many, the only place where the LGBTQ+ community could feel safe and accepted. No need to sign up in advance.
The first Tweed Ride & Picnic will be held Saturday, Oct. 14, in honor of Andrews Inn founder and Bellows Falls resident, John Moisis.