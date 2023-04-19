BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Food Co-op has published its community events listings for the remainder of April and May, featuring free health, community and food-based classes for all. For all event registration inquiries and to register, email Education@BFC.coop. All events will be held in the Brattleboro Food Co-op Community Room, 7 Canal St.
Young Chefs Cooking Class (ages 3-8)
This class will run from 10 to 11 a.m. today.
Young Chefs Cooking Class (ages 9-14)
This class will run from 3 to 4 p.m. today.
Earth Day Art Project
The art project will feature a collaboration between Brattleboro Museum & Art Center and Food Co-op on Saturday, April 22.
DIY Gluten-Free Sprouted Bread
A class for making gluten-free bread will be held from 3 to 4:25 p.m. on Thursday, April 27.
Design Your Perfect Shopping List
This class will run from 3 to 4:15 p.m. on Friday, April 28. Guests will learn tips and tricks on how to save while shopping with their grocery lists.
Team Work Opportunity Bag Making
From 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, May 12 members will learn to make shopping bags with Donna-Lee and Lisa while making the coop more sustainable and earning shareholder hours. Guests will make bags that will be sold to benefit the Shareholder Assistance Program.
Mother’s Day Parent and child cooking class
This class will run from 1 to 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, May 13. Both genders are welcome.
Little One’s Cooking Class
This class will run from 2 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 18, for ages 2 to 6.
Young Chefs Cooking Class
This class will run from 3 to 4:15 p.m. on Friday May 19, for ages 9-14.
Cooking Class for Adults
This class will run from 3 to 4:15 p.m. on Friday, May 25. Children over 10 are welcome with a parent.