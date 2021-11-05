BRATTLEBORO — Everyone is invited to hear an update from key leaders about the nature and progress of the Refugee Resettlement Project (RRP) in Brattleboro on Sunday from 1 to 2 p.m. at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 161 Bradley Ave.
The program’s agenda includes an overview of refugee types and categories; speakers include Alex Beck, Welcoming Communities manager at BDCC; Kate Paarlberg-Kvam, ED for CASP, discussing Asylum Seekers and refugees, the community response, expected challenges; Joe Wiah, regional director for ECDC discussing co-sponsorship, flow of refugees, timing, what’s needed. A Q&A session will follow as will a wrap-up by St Michael’s Refugee Committee representative, Daniel Dobson.
“St. Michael’s Episcopal Church felt a strong call to participate in this community effort based on their faith and mission statement. They are really excited to be working with other faith communities, as well as the key agencies involved," said Refugee Committee member Jeff Lewis.
All attending in person must be masked; to attend online, go to: https://vimeo.com/event/1398651.