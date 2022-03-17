WEST DOVER — The U.S. Forest Service and key stakeholders will hold an informational meeting to discuss updates and progress on the Somerset Integrated Resource Project with interested members of the public on Thursday, March 24, from 5:30 to 8 p.m., at Mount Snow’s Grand Summit Hotel.
At the meeting, the public will have an opportunity to hear from Forest Service staff as well as staff from the Connecticut River Valley Trout Unlimited Chapter, Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation, Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife, and Mount Snow.
Updates will include the status of the Deerfield River Tactical Basin Plan, fisheries management highlights from the Deerfield region and the status of the Snow Lake dam.
Forest Service staff will review other progress and plans for the Somerset IRP area that covers approximately 71,000 acres in the Green Mountain National Forest. The public is encouraged to attend this meeting and participating organizations will be available to answer questions relating to project implementation at the meeting.
Information about the Somerset project, including the completed environmental assessment and decision documents may be found at: fs.usda.gov/project/?project=53706. The documents are also available for review at the Manchester Ranger Station.
For more information about the project the public may also contact Jay Strand, Forest Planner and Environmental Coordinator at 802-767-4261 x5522 or at jay.strand@usda.gov.