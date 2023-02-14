Here at Senior Solutions, The Council on Aging for Southeastern Vermont, we are pleased to receive a visit from Rep. Becca Balint. As our newly elected federal congresswoman, her interest in the issues facing aging Vermonters is very gratifying. And speaking of elected officials, are you all getting ready for our Vermont Town Meetings? Do you know when and where your Town Meeting is being held? The first Tuesday in March is the traditional date. Check with your municipality to determine the time and place of the warned meetings. Also, become familiar with the issues and candidates for local office. Vermont is special in that we still have the opportunity to take part on a personal level in our local government. Go and re-connect with friends and neighbors while you experience this fine tradition.
Anyone interested in hearing from Senior Solutions on a regular basis is welcome to go onto our website and sign up for our monthly newsletter, www.seniorsolutionsvt.org. Just give us your email address and look for the newsletter the following month.
Have you heard about our Foxy Fund? This is a unique program that helps support nutrition for pets. With loneliness and isolation such an issue for many older Vermonters, the ability to retain their beloved companion pets is crucial. They often become important family members who give unconditional love. The Foxy Fund provides grants to low-income aging Vermonters here in Southeastern Vermont to assist with pet food and other small unexpected expenses. Through a generous grant from Meals on Wheels and Petco, we are able to make it possible for our older Vermonters to retain their furry companions. For the full story and how you can help us sustain this service, please go to our website. You can also call our HelpLine at 1-802-885-2669 to find out more about what Senior Solutions can do to help you age successfully.